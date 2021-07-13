Koss Co. (NYSE:KOSS) Major Shareholder Sells $379,018.38 in Stock

Koss Co. (NYSE:KOSS) major shareholder John C. Koss, Jr. sold 13,133 shares of Koss stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $379,018.38. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:KOSS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. 179,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,700. Koss Co. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $127.45.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

