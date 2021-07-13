Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective (up from C$43.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.57.

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$47.61 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$23.47 and a twelve month high of C$50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.91.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 4.0199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.70%. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.14%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

