Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LIF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target (up from C$43.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.71.

LIF stock traded up C$1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$48.63. 150,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,631. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$23.47 and a 52 week high of C$50.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$45.91.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 4.0199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

