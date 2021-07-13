Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LIF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target (up from C$43.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.71.
LIF stock traded up C$1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$48.63. 150,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,631. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$23.47 and a 52 week high of C$50.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$45.91.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.