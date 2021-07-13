Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,827,000 after acquiring an additional 73,240 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $975,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 138,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.