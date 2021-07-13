Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LRMR) is one of 856 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Larimar Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Larimar Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Larimar Therapeutics Competitors 4668 17786 39166 769 2.58

Larimar Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 156.97%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 52.10%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Larimar Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Larimar Therapeutics N/A -$42.48 million -3.22 Larimar Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.99 million -2.33

Larimar Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Larimar Therapeutics. Larimar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Larimar Therapeutics N/A -49.94% -43.83% Larimar Therapeutics Competitors -2,688.50% -112.77% -27.49%

Summary

Larimar Therapeutics peers beat Larimar Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

