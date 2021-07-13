Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $476.81 million, a PE ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 0.99. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $62.10.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lawson Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Lawson Products in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

