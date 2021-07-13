Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

