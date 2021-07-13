Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $110,000 Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after buying an additional 602,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after acquiring an additional 628,280 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in NovoCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NovoCure by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,718,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NovoCure by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $347,628.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,197.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $191.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,741.34 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.54.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

