Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $80,000 Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOFT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.81 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $423.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.91. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $162.86 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

