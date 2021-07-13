Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.