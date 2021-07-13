Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 214,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 195,689 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $579.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.51.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

