Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 105,395 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,408,000 after buying an additional 1,058,439 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,178,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after buying an additional 358,527 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after buying an additional 202,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

VGR stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.91%.

VGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

