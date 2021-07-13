Legacy Housing Co. (NYSE:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 210,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NYSE:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 210,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $3,977,400.00.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 15th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,918 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $225,965.28.
  • On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $253,505.50.

Shares of NYSE:LEGH traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. 725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,614. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

