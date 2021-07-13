Leila Alland Sells 4,000 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PMVP) insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $134,400.00.

Leila Alland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $129,200.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 146,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,943. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

