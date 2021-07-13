Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman Sells 25,000 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $664,000.00.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,479. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.