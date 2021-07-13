Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $32.00 Price Target at

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective lifted by from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.27.

NYSE LEVI opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,830.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,013,115.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,199.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 701,308 shares of company stock valued at $20,007,852. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,917,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after buying an additional 106,746 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,949 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,999 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 686,371 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 145,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

