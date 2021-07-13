Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 375,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 60,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASG opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

In other Liberty All-Star Growth Fund news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $399,753.64. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

