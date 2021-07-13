Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $91,892,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,954,000 after purchasing an additional 215,092 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $19,298,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after buying an additional 55,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $123.45 and a 12 month high of $173.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

