Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce sales of $174.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.05 million to $180.90 million. Life Storage posted sales of $147.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $699.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.84 million to $715.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $744.27 million, with estimates ranging from $705.45 million to $767.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $114.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

