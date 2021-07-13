Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LCUT) CFO Sells $42,461.25 in Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LCUT) CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $42,461.25.

LCUT stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

