Limoneira (NYSE:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards Sells 1,000 Shares

Limoneira (NYSE:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $18,760.00.

LMNR opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

