Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €285.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €258.52 ($304.14).

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €247.50 ($291.18) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €243.79. The stock has a market cap of $128.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Linde has a 12 month low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 12 month high of €250.65 ($294.88).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

