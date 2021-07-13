Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.55

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Lion alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.52.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $778.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.81 million. Lion had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lion Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.