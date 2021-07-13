Liquidity Network Price Hits $0.0069 on Top Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $366,735.90 and $94,180.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00043864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00110110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00159642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,500.85 or 0.99880646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.00 or 0.00961907 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002836 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

