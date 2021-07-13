Lisk (LSK) Achieves Market Cap of $338.99 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00007965 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $338.99 million and approximately $66.13 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019633 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003081 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,485,562 coins and its circulating supply is 128,567,234 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

