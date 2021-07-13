Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $124.90

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.90, but opened at $121.18. Logitech International shares last traded at $121.78, with a volume of 3,536 shares traded.
Several analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,842,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,092 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 624,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,140,000 after acquiring an additional 482,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Logitech International by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,533,000 after acquiring an additional 330,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.
About Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.
