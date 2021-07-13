Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $124.90

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.90, but opened at $121.18. Logitech International shares last traded at $121.78, with a volume of 3,536 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,842,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,092 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 624,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,140,000 after acquiring an additional 482,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Logitech International by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,533,000 after acquiring an additional 330,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

