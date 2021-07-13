Logitech International (NYSE:LOGI) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NYSE:LOGI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $124.90, but opened at $121.18. Logitech International shares last traded at $121.78, with a volume of 3,536 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 10,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $1,220,012.61.

Logitech International Company Profile (NYSE:LOGI)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

