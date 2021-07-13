Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NYSE:LONE) Major Shareholder Kruco Llc Acquires 113,977 Shares

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NYSE:LONE) major shareholder Kruco Llc purchased 113,977 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $959,686.34. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of LONE stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. 12,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,825. Lonestar Resources US Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.
About Lonestar Resources US
