Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NYSE:LONE) Major Shareholder Kruco Llc Acquires 113,977 Shares

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NYSE:LONE) major shareholder Kruco Llc purchased 113,977 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $959,686.34. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LONE stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. 12,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,825. Lonestar Resources US Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 52,861 net acres in Texas counties.

