Loom Network (LOOM) Price Tops $0.0640 on Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Loom Network has a market cap of $63.95 million and $11.91 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00052623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.02 or 0.00887930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005343 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

