Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $174,503,000 after acquiring an additional 195,566 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $194.52. 102,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.80 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

