Lumbard & Kellner LLC Buys 495 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for approximately 3.1% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other news, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $505,128.00. Also, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.36.

MET stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.54. 141,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.