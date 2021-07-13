Lumbard & Kellner LLC Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 43.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after buying an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after acquiring an additional 879,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after acquiring an additional 418,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $332,280,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

WY stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 72,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,712. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on WY. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

