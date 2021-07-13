Lumbard & Kellner LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.21.

KMB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.64. 49,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.28. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

