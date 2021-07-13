Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $439.46. The stock had a trading volume of 286,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,195. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $313.24 and a 12 month high of $439.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

