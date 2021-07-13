Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 142,729 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC decreased its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 142,729 shares during the quarter. Kraton accounts for 1.5% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Kraton were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRA. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kraton in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KRA. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:KRA traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

