Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a C$12.00 price target (down from C$13.30) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.82.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

