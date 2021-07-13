Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

