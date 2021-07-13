Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) versus MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Head to Head Review

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lundin Mining and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 18.20% 9.34% 5.84% MP Materials N/A 5.56% 3.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lundin Mining and MP Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $2.04 billion 3.44 $168.80 million N/A N/A MP Materials $134.31 million 48.41 -$21.83 million $0.22 173.09

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lundin Mining and MP Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 12 5 0 2.29 MP Materials 0 2 5 0 2.71

Lundin Mining presently has a consensus target price of $14.82, indicating a potential upside of 55.98%. MP Materials has a consensus target price of $39.07, indicating a potential upside of 2.60%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than MP Materials.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats MP Materials on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

