Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on August 4th

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Luxfer has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.22. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

LXFR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.