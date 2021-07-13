Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on August 4th

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
Luxfer has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.
Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.22. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.91.
LXFR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
