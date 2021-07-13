Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 10,188 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $163,517.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,410.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 470,000 shares of company stock worth $7,716,491 over the last 90 days. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of CLI opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.