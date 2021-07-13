MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Acquired by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,969 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 0.66% of MacroGenics worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.27. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. Analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

