Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

