Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

