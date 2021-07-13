Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCG. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth about $163,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 378.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

