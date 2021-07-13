Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,016,000 after acquiring an additional 641,305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,358.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 577,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 564,222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,726,000 after acquiring an additional 505,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after acquiring an additional 459,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 814,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 442,759 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17.

