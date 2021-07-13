Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 390 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

CIBR stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $48.78.

