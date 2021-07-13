MANTRA DAO Price Tops $0.10 (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $32.17 million and $3.99 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00053057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.46 or 0.00893731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005447 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 315,482,917 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.