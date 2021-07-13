Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MFC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,306 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

