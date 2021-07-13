Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.40.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.