Marijn E. Dekkers Sells 16,661 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NYSE:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NYSE:QTRX) Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 16,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $925,018.72.
NYSE QTRX traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $59.67. 180,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,642. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $92.57.
About Quanterix
Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined
Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.