Marijn E. Dekkers Sells 16,661 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NYSE:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NYSE:QTRX) Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 16,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $925,018.72.

NYSE QTRX traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $59.67. 180,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,642. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

